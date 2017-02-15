Never should have been shut to the people.

Via Fox News:

The White House is reopening for public tours, first lady Melania Trump announced Tuesday.

The first lady and President Trump’s home and offices at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue have been closed to visitors since the Obama family moved out and the Trump family officially moved in on Inauguration Day in late January.

Public tours are now set to resume March 7.

“I am excited to reopen the White House to the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come each year,” the first lady said in a statement. “The White House is a remarkable and historic site, and we are excited to share its beauty and history. I am committed to the restoration and preservation of our Nation’s most recognizable landmark.”

