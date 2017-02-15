I don’t like H&R Block anyway.

Via Washington Examiner:

Only the tax preparation service H&R Block won’t like a forthcoming White House tax plan meant to simplify filing, President Trump said Wednesday in a meeting with business leaders.

“H&R Block probably won’t be too happy. That’s one business that won’t be too happy,” Trump told a group of retail chief executives visiting him at the White House.

Trump’s plan, which he says is coming in weeks, will be “massive” and will “lower the rates very, very substantially for virtually everybody in every category,” he said.

Unmentioned was the controversial House Republican plan to adjust taxes at the border, a provision that would effectively tax imports.

