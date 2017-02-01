…what?

Via Daily Record:

Teenage Euromillions winner Jane Park has revealed she wants to sue Lotto bosses for “ruining her life”.

Jane Park was 17 when she scooped £1million after getting lucky with her first-ever ticket in 2013.

Now, she is planning to take legal action against Euromillions for negligence, claiming someone her age shouldn’t have been allowed to win.

Now 21, the wealthy property investor admits she thought winning the jackpot would make her life “10 times better”. Instead, she insists it “became 10 times worse”.

In an incredible interview, Jane even says sometimes she wishes she “had never won at all”.

