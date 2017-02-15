Via NY Post:

As President Trump prepared for a visit from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, his administration is indicating it may try something other than the two-state solution to achieve peace between the Israelis and Palestinians, a senior White House official said.

“It’s not for us to impose that vision,” the official told reporters Tuesday night.

“A two-state solution that doesn’t bring peace is not our goal that anybody wants to achieve,” the administration official said.

“Peace is the goal, whether it comes in the form of a two-state solution, if that’s what the parties want or something else, if that’s what the parties want, we’re going to help them,” the official added.

