The fact that Angela Davis and Rasmea Yousef Odeh tells you all you need to know about this. It isn’t a “Women’s March,” it’s a radical leftist march to sow chaos. As per usual.

Via Free Beacon:

The organizers of the Women’s March on Washington are taking the next step by planning a “general strike” during which they will block roads, abstain from domestic care, and strike against educational institutions on March 8.

Eight feminists, including activists Angela Davis, Rasmea Yousef Odeh, and Nancy Fraser, called last week for a “next step” two weeks after the Women’s March on Jan. 21, which was in part a protest against President Donald Trump one day after his inauguration.

The proposed next step is to launch a global women’s strike called “A Day Without a Woman” on March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day.

Keep reading…