The website “Hey Jackass” reports that there have been 424 shootings and 77 homicides in Chicago since January 1. Crickets from Black Lives Matter.

Via Breitbart:

The violence in Chicago continued to rage unabated Tuesday as a triple shooting took the lives of a 2-year-old and a 25-year-old who was a “documented gang member.”

A third person — the 2-year-old’s pregnant aunt — was also shot but is expected to survive.

NBC 5 reports that the shooting occurred in broad daylight — around 1:30 pm — as all three victims were sitting in a car parked in an alley in “the 2300 block of South Kenneth Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood.”

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said, “This has got to stop somewhere. Our children should not have to keep paying the price for our inability to hold repeat gun offenders accountable for their actions.”

An 11-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl were both shot in the head over the weekend in Chicago. ABC 7 reported the 11-year-old, Takiya Holmes, was shot on Saturday and died Tuesday. The 12-year old, Kanari Gentry-Bowers, was also shot Saturday and is currently in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

Keep reading…