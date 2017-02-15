Of course it is. FBI found nothing illicit in the conversations in January, but the Obama team is leaking them now, illegally, to media to create a crisis. If they actually had proof of anything illegal they wouldn’t have gone to media, they would have publicly announced it or brought to FBI.

Via Free Beacon:

Former CIA analyst and retired U.S. Army Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Tony Shaffer during a Wednesday appearance on Fox Business Network named several Obama administration officials he suspected were behind the leaks prompting former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s resignation.

“Risk and Reward” host Deirdre Bolton asked Shaffer whether he thought leaks from the Obama administration were “the problem.”

“Absolutely,” Shaffer answered, saying the Obama administration was “directly involved” with the leak.

