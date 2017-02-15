Great, then I will not get nailed for a penalty for refusing to comply.

Via Washington Times:

The IRS is no longer requiring that tax returns indicate that a person has health insurance under Obamacare — a move that Reason magazine called a major blow to the law’s individual mandate.

In a statement to Reason, which first reported the change in policy Tuesday night, the IRS said it was responding to an order from President Trump to reduce the Affordable Care Act’s burdens on the American taxpayer.

“The recent executive order directed federal agencies to exercise authority and discretion available to them to reduce potential burden,” the IRS said in its statement. “Consistent with that, the IRS has decided to make changes that would continue to allow electronic and paper returns to be accepted for processing in instances where a taxpayer doesn’t indicate their coverage status.”

Keep reading…