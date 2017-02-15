Give ’em hell!

Via Daily Star:

ISIS fighters found themselves under attack from US Special Forces armed with an automatic grenade launcher after making contact near Mosul, Iraq.

The clip shows a group of American soldiers crouched inside a rocky trench while comrades manning the gun turret on a Humvee fire at ISIS fighters holed in a building nearby.

Bullets can be heard whistling overhead as the two forced trade gunfire.

A soldier in the Humvee fires multiple explosives from his automatic grenade launcher before the footage cuts to two soldiers preparing to fire from a mortar pointed toward the enemy.