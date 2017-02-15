Feel good video of the day.

Via Daily Mail:

This is the terrifying moment a suicide bomber blows himself up just yards from a group of Syrian rebel soldiers.

But the ISIS soldier was somewhat unsuccessful in his mission, as he wasn’t close enough to take anyone with him when the bomb went off.

It has sparked comments online such as ‘He needs more practice.’

The footage was shot in Raqqa as the battles for key cities continue.

According to the agency, it shows an ISIS fighters blowing himself near a gathering point for Syrian democratic forces SDF fighters in Raqqa countryside during the running operation ‘Wrath of Euphrates’.

In the video, soldiers can be seen in front of a building, and they move behind a tank, perhaps after a clear warning of the enemy’s presence.

The man then appears suddenly around the corner, and in a split second, his bomb detonates.

But as the smoke clears it becomes obvious that the bomber has not taken anyone with him, and the soldiers are still standing.

The footage was taken and shared on February 14.