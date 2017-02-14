So why was someone tapping the phone of the National Security Advisor? And obviously leaking for political advantage? Serious questions indeed.

Via Biz Pac Review:

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes does not plan on investigating the circumstances surrounding the resignation of former national security adviser Mike Flynn, but will launch a probe into who leaked the story.

Flynn stepped down from his post on the National Security Council late Monday evening after it was revealed he misled Vice President Mike Pence about a call with a Russian ambassador pertaining to sanctions placed on the country.

Nunes, whose committee was tasked to investigate Russia’s involvement in cyber attacks during the election, told CNN the panel won’t look into President Donald Trump’s knowledge of the situation due to executive privilege.

The California Republican confirmed to CNN the committee will investigate where the leaks were stemming from.

Nunes said it’s troubling the call was tapped with the information later being leaked to the media, adding he hopes to receive more information form the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“I expect for the FBI to tell me what is going on, and they better have a good answer,” he told The Washington Post. “The big problem I see here is that you have an American citizen who had his phone calls recorded.”