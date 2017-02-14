Executive orders are only supposed to be things that edify, explain or help current law. As such, they cannot contradict present law as Obama’s executive order for Dreamers did.

Via Law Newz:

An immigrant from Mexico, who has no criminal record, and was brought to the United States at 7 years old, has been arrested by federal authorities, according to an exclusive Reuters report. Daniel Ramirez Medina was given a work permit during the Obama administration, and as far as he knew was authorized to be in the United States. He’s now in federal custody.

Medina was reportedly arrested at his father’s Seattle home last week. He filed a lawsuit in federal court, claiming that his constitutional rights were violated by the detention because the Obama administration gave him authorization to work in the country.

“We are hoping this detention was a mistake,” Medina’s lawyer, Ethan Dettmer, told Reuters. He is believed to be the first so-called “dreamer” arrested under the Trump administration.

