Late night TV is in full anti-Trump mode and it gets uglier every night.

Via Breitbart:

From Stephen Colbert’s Game of Thrones parody that put White House advisor Stephen Miller’s head on a spike to Conan O’Brien’s Nazi-themed jokes about the President’s chief strategist Steve Bannon, ratings-seeking late-night talk show hosts have apparently gone scorched-earth against President Donald Trump’s administration.

Miller’s TV profile rose over the weekend as he defended the Trump administration’s various policies on several Sunday talk shows. Miller told George Stephanopoulos that he would go on “any show, anywhere, anytime, and repeat it, and say the president of the United States is correct, 100 percent.”

To that, Colbert responded, “If you don’t show up, I’m gonna call you a liar. And if you do show up, I’m gonna call you a liar to your face,” and placed Miller in a minute-long parody video that featured various television characters violently attacking him.

As it were, going full-fledged anti-Trump has worked well for Colbert’s ratings. Having never topped his late-night competitor Jimmy Fallon, the CBS funnyman has bested The Tonight Show host in total viewers for two straight weeks, according to ratings released on Tuesday.

Indeed, it was more of the same across the late-night spectrum on Monday night.

