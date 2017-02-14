The fat globules have clogged what’s left of his brain…

Via Daily Caller:

Michael Moore called for President Donald Trump to be arrested and impeached following the resignation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

The 62-year-old filmmaker ranted on Twitter Monday night that Trump should resign because he reportedly knew about the phone call between Flynn and the Russian ambassador. On Monday, Trump accepted Flynn’s resignation. In his resignation, heapologized for misleading the president and Vice President Mike Pence about the call in which he allegedly discussed sanctions levied against Moscow.

