Surprise, surprise. Update to this previous story.

Via The College Fix:

The Washtenaw County Prosecutors Office will not file charges against a University of Michigan student suspected by the Ann Arbor Police Department of a hate-crime hoax, an official with the office confirmed Monday to The College Fix.

In November, a female University of Michigan student told police days after the election that a white man demanded she remove her hijab or he would set her on fire with a lighter, an allegation later deemed false by police.

“This office has declined to authorize charges in that matter,” Steven Hiller

Chief Assistant Prosecutor, told The College Fix via email. “The office will not comment further on this case.”

Keep reading…