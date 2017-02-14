Apologizing after he got caught and called out for it.

Via Free Beacon:

Jacob Bernstein, a features writer for the New York Times, admitted Tuesday on Twitter that he called First Lady Melania Trump a “hooker” and offered an extended apology for his remark.

American supermodel and actress Emily Ratajkowski on Monday castigated an unnamed New York Times reporter–who is now known to be Bernstein–after she overheard him call the first lady a “hooker” at an event Sunday night.

Ratajkowski called the comments “disgusting sexist bullshit.”

Hours later, on Monday night, Trump publicly applauded Ratajkowski for standing up for her, saying it deserves a shout out when women support other women.

