Monsters.

IRAQ – Islamic State militants have burned to death 15 civilians, including children, for attempting to escape areas under the extremist group’s control, according to a security source.

“Daesh (Islamic State) militants have burned to death 15 civilians belonging to three families from al-Shajarah village in Hawija (55 km southwest Kirkuk),” a security source told Alsumaria News on Saturday. The group accused the victims of “abandoning the land of the caliphate,” the source added. They were submerged with tar and then set to fire before a crowd the source said.

The victims were bound to central Kirkuk and areas in neighboring Salahuddin province, according to the source. They were captured by IS on a road between al-Riyadh and Hamreen mountains area.

The group threatened citizens in the area they would be burned to death similarly if they try to escape.