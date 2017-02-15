Sounds like a good start.

Via Washington Free Beacon:

American-led coalition forces fighting in Iraq and Syria have killed more than 60,000 Islamic State jihadists over the past two years, the commander of the U.S. Special Operations Command announced Tuesday.

The number marks a 20 percent increase from December, when U.S. officials said that 50,000 ISIS militants had been killed, Military.com reported.

Army Gen. Raymond Thomas said the rise signifies the campaign’s progress in degrading the terrorist group.

“I’m not into morbid body counts, but that matters,” Thomas said at a National Defense Industrial Association conference in Maryland. “So when folks ask, do you need more aggressive [measures], do you need better [rules of engagement], I would tell you that we’re being pretty darn prolific right now.”

Keep reading…