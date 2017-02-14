Loose lips sink ships.

Via Daily Caller:

President Trump responded publicly to the news of the forced resignation of his national security advisor, Michael Flynn, asserting on Tuesday that the “real story” is the number of “illegal leaks” from U.S. government officials.

Trump made the claim in an early-morning tweet.

Late Monday, the White House announced that Flynn, the former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, would be resigning from his position as national security advisor, just 24 days into the job.

