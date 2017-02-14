Via Washington Post:

Former first lady Michelle Obama’s first tweet since Inauguration Day was a message to her husband, former president Barack Obama.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate,” Obama wrote in the mini love letter shared with her 7.17 million Twitter followers. The photo accompanying the message was one of those ubiquitous (if you’re not the former first couple) beach vacation shots of just feet and sand — and presumably an awesome time under the sun.

The Obamas have been in chill mode for more than three weeks now. They headed to Palm Springs immediately after President Trump’s swearing-in ceremony for a long weekend at their friend and decorator Michael Smith’s swanky home, and then jetted away to the private Caribbean island of apparent pal British billionaire Richard Branson.

During their envy-inducing Caribbean getaway, the Obamas were caught by paparazzi looking especially relaxed. Hey, isn’t that the former president in shorts and with his baseball hat turned back? And there’s Mrs. Obama in denim short shorts and pig tails! Oh, and did you know the former commander in chief could kitesurf?

Keep reading…