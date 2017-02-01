Then stop selling drugs.

Via Reuters:

Venezuela’s powerful vice president on Tuesday called his blacklisting by the United States on drug charges an “imperialist aggression” in the first bilateral flare-up between the two countries under new U.S. President Donald Trump.

“We shall not be distracted by these miserable provocations,” said Tareck El Aissami, the most senior Venezuelan official yet sanctioned by the United States.

“We will see this vile aggression dispelled,” he added in a series of defiant tweets before appearing on state television looking unruffled as he presided over a government meeting.

The U.S. Department of Treasury on Monday labeled El Aissami a drug “kingpin,” accusing him of facilitating shipments by air and sea, and having links to drug gangs in Mexico and Colombia.

El Aissami joined a sanctions list that already includes a half-dozen other Venezuelan officials or former officials.

