Kudos to Emily Ratajkowski for calling out the ‘war on women.’

Via The Blaze:

The New York Times has reprimanded an unnamed reporter for referring to first lady Melania Trump as a “hooker” at an event over the weekend, according to Politico.

News of the incident made headlines Monday when model Emily Ratajkowski tweeted that she had sat next to a Times reporter at an event on Sunday who made the claim about Trump.

“Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me ‘Melania is a hooker.’ Whatever your politics it’s crucial to call this out for what it is: slut shaming. I don’t care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should,” Ratajkowski tweeted. “Gender specific attacks are disgusting sexist bulls**t.”

Keep reading…