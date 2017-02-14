Oh joy…

Via Daily Caller:

Taxpayer-funded Marshall University in West Virginia is holding a clothing drive for cross-dressing students who are looking to assemble marvelous wardrobes.

The Marshall University Trans Community Clothing Drive is currently underway. It began on Feb. 6 and will end on Feb. 24.

Bins for Marshall’s transgender clothing drive are located in the LGBTQ+ office, several campus residence halls and, of course, the women’s studies department.

A Facebook announcement heralding the public school’s transgender clothing drive declares that the cross-dressing community at Marshall “needs new or gently used clothing including: casual clothing, formal clothing, swimwear, chest binders, jewelry and transgender accessories.”

Keep reading…