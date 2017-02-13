I wonder how the press would have covered a white comic calling for Obama’s assassination?

Via Federalist:

Comedian Eddie Griffin encouraged audience members to assassinate President Trump during a standup comedy routine in Dallas, Texas on Friday, but Facebook doesn’t want you to know that.

Ben Ferguson, a radio show host who attended the show at the American Airlines Center, told The Federalist that Griffin made references to late President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, saying: “Ya’ll took out one president, you need to take out another.”

“Ya’ll need to put Trump into a convertible and take him out, or better yet, the driver should take him out,” he continued.

Ferguson streamed portions of the show via Facebook Live, but the social network removed the video containing Griffin’s remarks within 24 hours. When Ferguson attempted to access his Facebook account on his phone the next morning, he had been signed out. When he logged back into his account on his desktop, there was a notice from Facebook that the video violated their community standards.

