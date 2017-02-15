Wherever there are mass migrations of Muslims, from Europe to the U.S. to Australia, they are not assimilating into the host nations’ societies. Instead, they form insular societies which primarily revolve around the mosque. They don’t meld into their neighborhoods, they overtake and change them.

Via Breitbart:

“Self-segregation has become a reality” in Australia, says Senator Malcolm Roberts, with people “fleeing areas of heavy migrant settlement, especially Islamic settlement”.

“This is not only white flight, it is every kind of flight. Every type of Australian is fleeing these new ghettos” claimed the One Nation populist, citing research on diversity and societal cohesion which suggests the country’s identity and social fabric are beginning to fray.

“Culture and integration matter to Australians,” he told colleagues in the Australian parliament’s upper house, condemning the “coldness and arrogance of [the] political elites” who refused to recognise this.

“In our fraying society, self-segregation has become a reality. We the people are seeking to protect our children, our daughters, our property, our liberty,” he stated bluntly.

Sex attacks on women and girls have become increasingly common in Europe since the advent of the migrant crisis. The German authorities and media came under heavy criticism for apparently attempting to cover up an outbreak of mass sex attacks on New Year’s Eve 2015/16, while assaults in neighbouring Austria rose by 133 per cent in 2016.

More recently, Sweden was shocked when a gang rape was live streamed on Facebook, and Italian populist Matteo Salavini called for the introduction of chemical castration for sex offenders after a Nigerian migrant was accused of attempting to rape a 62-year-old woman working at an asylum centre.

