Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch both used the Civil Rights Division of the DOJ to aggressively pursue perceived racism in law enforcement. However, they never addressed the bigotry against white people that is being taught in publicly funded schools from kindergarten through college via the idea of “white privilege”. Jeff Sessions needs to take a hard look at this problem as it has gotten totally out of control.

Via Daily Caller:

The University of Cincinnati is sponsoring a workshop on “white fragility” and “white tears” this semester.

The workshop, entitled “White Fragility, White Tears, and White Allies: Learning to manage emotion in difficult conversations about race and racism,” is one of 21 “inclusive excellence workshops” sponsored by the university throughout the year. The one-and-a-half hour workshop will take place April 3rd and will be lead by Ainsley Lambert, a PhD student who teaches in the university’s sociology department.

The university website doesn’t elaborate on the workshop’s content and the university did not return a request for comment by press time.

“White fragility,” as defined by a paper in the International Journal of Critical Pedagogy, “is a state in which even a minimum amount of racial stress becomes intolerable, triggering a range of defensive moves. These moves include the outward display of emotions such as anger, fear, and guilt, and behaviors such as argumentation, silence, and leaving the stress-inducing situation. These behaviors, in turn, function to reinstate white racial equilibrium.” A definition of “white tears” is not readily available.

