I have to say this just thrills me to bits. This has been a bloated area of government that just makes no sense.How many people do you need to attend to the first ladies schedule?

Via Daily Mail:

President Donald Trump is eyeing first lady Melania Trump’s office for some staff cuts, as he makes good on a campaign promise to save taxpayers money.

As his wife continues to live in New York City with son Barron, the president is considering reducing the number of jobs in her office, which had grown to 20 employees, reported McClatchy, citing three sources aware of the proposal, but unable to speak about it on the record.

So far, the first lady has only hired two people to be on her staff – Chief of Staff Lindsay Reynolds, an alumna of the George W. Bush administration and White House Social Secretary Anna Cristina Niceta Lloyd, an events planner who has worked on the last five inaugurals and for both Democratic and Republican secretaries of state.

