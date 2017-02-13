75% have crimes in addition to being illegal.

Via Daily Mail:

Federal immigration officials are laying out a range of crimes that have been committed by a undocumented immigrants snatched up in immigration raids around the country over the last week.

The raids were part of what U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) calls a routine enforcement action but President Trump calls ‘doing what I said I would do’ by tossing out ‘hardened criminals.’

After raids running through the week led to 680 arrests, ICE issued a statement announcing it had ‘launched a series of targeted enforcement operations across the country.’

‘Of those arrested, approximately 75 percent were criminal aliens,’ according to the agency.

Keep reading…