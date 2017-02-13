Via Washington Examiner:

President Trump has his economic right-hand man in place.

The Senate voted Monday evening to confirm Steven Mnuchin, a former investor, banker and Trump campaign official, to be the 77th secretary of the treasury.

Confirmation means that Mnuchin will be in a position to help carry out Trump’s ambitious agenda for cutting tax rates, lessening financial regulation and revamping trade agreements.

The treasury secretary is the top economic post in an administration, and Mnuchin’s swearing-in will go a long way toward filling out Trump’s understaffed Cabinet and, potentially, facilitating the president’s legislative agenda.

Keep reading…