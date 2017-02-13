Student takes a whack @realDonaldTrump piñata pic.twitter.com/ckQocMgwHU
— UCF Knight News (@UCFKnightNews) February 10, 2017
Unbelievable.
Via Daily Caller:
A radical group at the University of Central Florida calling themselves the “Knights for Socialism” held an event on Friday where children asked if they could “kill Donald Trump.”
The socialist group organized an event where piñatas, bearing the likeness of Steve Bannon, Jeff Sessions, and Trump were strung to trees and students encouraged and invited to hit them.