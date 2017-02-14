Give me a break, the show goes where the crime is.

Via Law Officer:

The Tulsa Police Department has terminated the city’s contract with A&E to film “Live PD.”

The show, which has been aired for several weeks across the country, takes place with police officers while they patrol “live.”

In recent days some Tulsa Citizens had complained on Facebook that minorities were being targeted and that some were afraid to outside their home.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum responded to one Facebook comment saying that he was “not a fan” of the show and that the contract had been terminated by the police department.

The cancellation comes just a week after “Live PD” showed two Tulsa Gang Officers fighting with a man holding a gun. Their actions impressed the Gracie Academy for Jiu Jitsu so much, they called the officer’s actions “really impressive.”