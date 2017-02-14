Via Yahoo News:

Al Franken says “a few” of his Republican colleagues in the Senate have expressed concern over President Trump’s mental health.

“It’s not the majority of them. It’s a few,” the Minnesota Democrat said on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday. “In the way that we all have this suspicion that — you know, that he’s not — he lies a lot. He says thing that aren’t true. That’s the same as lying, I guess.”

Franken cited Trump’s baseless claim that 3 million to 5 million people voted illegally in last year’s presidential election as chief among Trump’s alarming untruths.

“You know, that is not the norm for a president of the United States, or, actually, for a human being,” Franken said.

Franken did not say which of his GOP colleagues acknowledged they are concerned about the president’s mental state.

“Some will say that he’s not right mentally,” Franken said on HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher” on Friday night. “And then some are harsher.”