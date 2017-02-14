There is a narrative that must be followed.

In case you hadn’t heard, the American artist who drew President Trump as a murderous terrorist beheading Lady Liberty for Germany’s Der Spiegel magazine is a Cuban refugee. His name is Edel Rodriguez and he escaped Cuba as a 9 year old with his family in 1980 during the famous Mariel Boatlift.

Surely you remember the Mariel Boatlift? That’s also when Tony “Scarface” Montana came over. (“I kill communists for fun! For money I REALLY carve him up!…Say hello to my little friend!”)

Point is, if there’s one group of people on earth who can’t play “the ignorance card” on Che Guevara—who can’t wear his t-shirts, hang his posters, etc. while claiming: “Hey! Wasn’t this cool looking dude the lead singer for the Doors?…Didn’t he play bass for Jimi Hendrix at Woodstock?”—if there’s one group of people with no excuse for such an excuse it’s Cuban refugees.

Yet here’s how Edel Rodriguez depicts Che Guevara.

In the linked pictures please note the other depictions of President Trump by Rodriguez. You will probably note a marked contrast between the manner in which this “Cuban refugee” (whose family probably received multiple thousands in assorted benefits courtesy of the U.S. taxpayer) depicts the two historical figures shown in this post. So let’s briefly review the two:

The one on the left is the freely elected president of the free nation that enabled Edel Rodriguez to live freely and prosper financially.

The one on the right is the co-founder of the mass-murdering, war-mongering totalitarian regime that drove Rodriguez’ desperate family–-along with millions of other Cubans– to risk their lives to escape it. In fact, the terrorist on the right was filming his executions (murders, actually execution implies a judicial procedure) half a century before ISIS.

So in which pictures do we find the “warmonger blowing up the world,” the “hatemonger and terrorist” motif? Why naturally on the ones depicting U.S. President Trump. One even shows Trump holding a pen like a bazooka.

