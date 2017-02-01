Allahu akbar!

Via Daily Mail:

These dramatic aerial images show how ISIS seems hell bent on destroying the last remaining UNESCO treasures in Palmyra after recapturing the city.

Drone footage captured by Russia’s military shows how ancient monuments in the Syrian UNESCO World Heritage Site have been reduced to rubble by the terror group.

The black-and-white video dated February 5 shows part of the Roman amphitheatre collapsed and the tetrapylon, a 16-columned structure that marked one end of the ancient city’s colonnade, wiped out.

ISIS fighters scored a major propaganda coup by recapturing the site from the Syrian government in December, some nine months after they were ousted from the historic site.

Before being forced out of Palmyra in a Russian-backed offensive in March, ISIS razed world-famous temples and tower tombs at the site.

The tetrapylon, built during the rule of the Roman Emperor Diocletian in the 3rd Century AD, consisted of four sets of four pillars each supporting massive stone cornices.