Via CNN:

Did Immigrations and Customs Enforcement conduct “raids” last week to arrest hundreds of undocumented immigrants? Yes, but they don’t want you to use that word.

ICE calls the stepped-up arrests of undocumented individuals last week “targeted enforcement,” eschewing the use of the terms “raids” or “sweeps.”

“ICE Fugitive Operations teams are out every day as part of routine, targeted enforcement operations,” acting spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security Gillian Christensen said in a statement on Friday, after ICE agents arrested hundreds around the country.

“ICE does not conduct sweeps or raids that target aliens indiscriminately. ICE only conducts targeted enforcement of criminal aliens and other individuals who are in violation of our nation’s immigration laws.”

