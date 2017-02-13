Like father, like son.

Via USA Today:

Jeffrey Sandusky, the son of former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, was arrested Monday and charged with sexually assaulting two minors, according to the complaint obtained by USA TODAY Sports.

Pennsylvania State Police detained Sandusky on six felony counts: statutory sexual assault; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse; photographing, videographing, depicting on computer or filming sexual acts; and unlawful contact with a minor; sexual abuse of children; corruption of minors.

The 41-year-old Sandusky is being held on $200,000 bail and is prohibited from any contact with minors.

