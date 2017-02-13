This didn’t get as much play as the Trump bashing at the Grammys…

Via Hollywood Reporter:

The designer behind Joy Villa’s pro-Trump, “Make America Great Again” Grammys gown, Filipino immigrant Andre Soriano, tells THR that he is supportive of the new president despite his controversial immigration ban, and that the message of the dress was one of positivity.

Soriano skirted questions regarding the meat of his political beliefs, but said he is a proud American and believes that he is an example of the American dream. He was first discovered on Rihanna’s Bravo reality show, Styled to Rock, and launched his label in San Diego in 2013, selling ready-to-wear and red-carpet looks online only. He is a naturalized citizen.

“There are a lot of people that are in power that really misconstrued what this country stands for,” he said. “I love this country. I’m from the Philippine islands, I am a proud American. I really love this country. I am a minority, Joy is black. America is about immigrants.”

Keep reading...