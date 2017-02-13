A gay NPR contributor who fled the Taliban. Now that dude has some serious issues.

Update to this story.

Via Washington Examiner:

Bilal Ahmed Askaryar was the man charged with assault, according to Politico, in the effort to block Betsy DeVos from entering a public school. This is confusing, because I thought they wanted an education secretary who had “first-hand knowledge of public schools.”

It’s not clear yet exactly whom Askaryar is charged with assaulting, and Askaryar has pleaded not guilty.

Askaryar is a long-time human rights activist. He wrote a piece last month for NPR in which he tells the gripping story of fleeing Afghanistan with his family. Eventually they were granted asylum in the U.S. Askaryar writes that he and his family became citizens in 2000.

