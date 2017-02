Last night, leftist comedian Sarah Silverman posted the above tweet.

Well, needless to say, she was excoriated for her stupidity.

She later tried to justify her idiocy by blaming her delusion on Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon.





She doesn’t explain how that squares with Trump’s Jewish daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.

But when you’re delusional, you only see your own delusions…

