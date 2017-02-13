A Black Panther pity party at an enclave of “white privilege”. Strange days, indeed.

Via Campus Reform:

The Afro-American Cultural Center (AACC) at Yale University is celebrating Black History Month by holding a “Black Panther Party.”

“Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Black Panther Party” is scheduled to be held on February 26 as part of a month-long series of events sponsored by the AACC during February, The Yale Daily News reports.

The Black Panther Party was a black nationalist and socialist movement which sought to empower black community leaders and improve the socio economic position of black Americans and other minority communities, as outlined in political platforms adopted by the Party in 1966 and 1972.

Along with demands for social programs to improve education, housing, and employment opportunities for “black and oppressed communities,” the original platform called explicitly for exemption from military service for all black men, the release of all black men held in prisons and jails, segregated juries in the American court system, and a UN-supervised plebiscite exclusively for black voters “for the purpose of determining the will of black people as to their national destiny.”

