Maybe her rage and hatred would be assuaged if she moved to a garden spot like Iran and see how she is treated there.

Via Daily Caller:

The co-founder of Black Lives Matter’s Toronto chapter believes white people are “recessive genetic defects” and sub-human.

Yusra Khogali wrote on Facebook that “Whiteness is not humxness” and that “white skin is sub-humxn,” according to The Toronto Sun. (Khogali intentionally misspells “human” in order to eliminate “man” from the word, a common practice among left-wing feminists.) She goes on to say that white people are “recessive genetic defects” who “need white supremacy to protect their survival as a people.”

Black people, Khogali writes, “simply through their dominant genes can literally wipe out the white race if we had the power to,” later adding that black people are “superhumxns.”

According to the Sun, Khogali wrote the post in December 2015. The post, which was resurfaced by the Sun over the weekend, can still be viewed online in cached form.

Khogali has a history of making racially inflammatory statements.

At a Toronto protest last week, Khogali called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a “white supremacist terrorist” for not doing enough — in her eyes — to stand up to President Trump.

In a tweet last year, Khogali asked “Allah” for strength to not kill “white folks.”

“Plz Allah give me strength to not cuss/kill these men and white folks out here today,” she tweeted.