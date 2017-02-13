Celebrate diversity!

Via Breitbart:

Swedish city Gothenburg is building a camel park which it hopes will create jobs for migrants, but the plans have been slammed as racist and “absurd” by a charity boss.

The city hopes the camel centre being built in the migrant-dominated suburb of Angered will be able to provide jobs for foreign residents who are otherwise struggling to find a place in the country’s labour market.

The camel park is part of a wider project to create low-carbon jobs in the area, which was greenlit near the end of last year when the municipality was granted almost 13 million Swedish krona (£1 million) in funding from the EU.

Project developer Géza Nagy hopes the park, at which visitors will be able to both pet and ride on the camels, will become a popular tourist attraction.

“The largest source of income will be from tourism. There is a huge interest in camels both in Sweden and abroad. We expect tourists from around the world, including from Japan and China.

“We think that Volvo or other companies can photograph their products with camels. We can also have fashion shows and sell various camel products”, he told Göteborgs-Posten.

