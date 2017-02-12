Via NY Post:

If you need a warm hug this Valentine’s Day, just head over to Chelsea.

That’s where Louboutina, a 5-year-old golden retriever, doles them out daily.

The affectionate pup — who stands on her hind legs, front paws outstretched and “embraces” willing strangers — has found fame with nearly 18,000 Instagram followers.

“Every single walk I have to dedicate time” for the dog’s hobby, said Louboutina’s owner, Cesar Fernandez-Chavez. The two typically go on three strolls, sometimes lasting up to two hours each, a day. Louboutina — who is named after the French shoe designer Christian Louboutin — has become a favorite of neighbors as well as fans all over the world.

On the afternoon of The Post’s photo shoot, banker Max Lerner pulled over on his bike when he saw Louboutina on the sidewalk.

“Is that the hugging dog from Instagram?” the 31-year-old Midtown East resident asked excitedly as he knelt down for a squeeze.

