Social justice warriors still don’t understand.

Via Washington Examiner:

A top White House official on Sunday said the stepped up arrests of illegal immigrants charged with multiple crimes will lead to a safer America.

Stephen Miller, the president’s policy director, said, “the cases that I’m familiar with…have to do with removing criminal aliens, individuals who have criminal charges or convictions against them. And that’s what’s been taking place all across the country. And the effect of that is going to be saving many American lives, American property and American safety.

Critics of the raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement have focused on the few arrests of illegal immigrants who don’t also have criminal records or charges beyond their being in the United States unlawfully.

