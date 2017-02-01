Tell that to the Christians and Yazidis living in Iraq and Syria.

Via AL.com:

Khaula Hadeed came to the United States from Pakistan in 2002 to join her husband, who was training in internal medicine in New York.

They moved to the South in 2004 so he could serve the indigent population in rural Alabama.

Dr. Talha Malik and another Muslim doctor were among three physicians working in the emergency room at Bullock County Hospital. Malik worked in Union Springs for four years before becoming a researcher at UAB, where he is now a gastroenterologist.

While her husband treated needy patients, Hadeed graduated from Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in political science in 2008 and a master’s degree in international relations in 2009. She graduated from Cumberland Law School at Samford University in Birmingham in 2014 and had the couple’s first child, a daughter, in 2015.

Hadeed, 32, now serves as executive director of the Alabama chapter of CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which incorporated in 2015. She has been helping Alabama Muslims straighten out problems with travel and visas. And there are a lot of problems these days.

“It’s just hard being a Muslim right now,” Hadeed said.

The CAIR group was formed as a response to anti-Sharia laws proposed in the Alabama Legislature. Amendment One, an amendment to the state constitution that prohibits foreign law being used to decide cases in Alabama courts, passed easily in 2014 and was added to the Alabama Constitution. “That’s the climate, a climate of fear,” Hadeed said. “People are giving away their own rights out of fear.”

Her legal training has now been put to use in trying to help Muslims and their families who are having problems traveling to the United States.

In December, that happened to her mother-in-law, a Pakistani who lives in Bahrain and had been to visit the Maliks in Alabama several times. This time, her travel visa was denied. “They felt the attitude change at the U.S. Embassy (in Bahrain, after the Nov. 8 election of President Donald Trump). After pleas to government officials and a reapplication, she was allowed to visit again.