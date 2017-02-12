Without social justice, the Democrats are lost. Update to this previous story.

Via NY Post:

Thank you, Hillary Clinton. Thank you for ­reminding America about the importance of Donald Trump’s victory and of the awful consequences if you had won.

Clinton sent out a taunting tweet of “3-0” after the three-judge panel from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously slapped a halt on Trump’s executive order on immigrants and ­refugees.

Her support for the ruling isn’t surprising — Clinton said she was for open borders at one point — but the gutter sniping was telling. The activist judges who based their ruling on their liberal politics instead of the Constitution are the same kind she would appoint to the Supreme Court and all other federal courts if she were in the Oval Office.

Thankfully, she won’t get the chance, a fact reinforced by Trump aide Kellyanne Conway. She fired back at Clinton with her version of “3-0,” tweeting “PA, WI, MI,” a reference to three formerly blue states, worth 46 electoral votes, that Trump flipped to his column. Touché!

And so it went in Week 3 of the Trump era, with Clinton’s taunt, the court ruling, nonstop demonstrations and congressional hijinks combining to illustrate why Trump’s election was crucial. It was a necessary course correction and a dramatic rejection of an arrogant government that both overreaches and underperforms.

Put another way, the hysterical, hateful reaction in many quarters to everything Trump says and does is absolute proof that the ruling elite deserved a comeuppance. The establishment was drunk on power, political and cultural, and never yielded an inch voluntarily or had the decency to admit error. Its rage reflects its sense of entitlement.

I felt that rage when I got an e-mailed death threat serious enough to turn over to the police. An NYPD officer taking my complaint quickly understood the point: “Oh, you must be pro-Trump,” she said. “I am, too, and I get into arguments all the time.” At least we got a laugh out of it.

There was no humor for South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who felt the rage in the form of racist hate mail. A black conservative and Republican, Scott read aloud on the Senate floor messages he received after supporting Jeff Sessions for attorney general.

He was called a “house Negro,” “a disgrace to the black race” and an “Uncle Tom,” among other vile epithets that included the ­N-word, Scott said. He added, “I just wish that my friends who call themselves liberals would want tolerance for all Americans, including conservative Americans.”

Trump’s education secretary, Betsy DeVos, also got a taste of liberal hate when Black Lives Matter protesters and teachers-union members blocked her entry into a Washington, DC, public school.

This unhinged rage is the new America — only it’s not new. It was hiding in plain sight, hinted at by the contempt that Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, tenured radicals, college snowflakes and the Democratic media openly held for those who don’t share their worldview.

