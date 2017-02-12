He’s going to steal your happiness!!!

Via Fox News:

In an emotional speech on Saturday night, actress Meryl Streep doubled down on her harsh criticism of President Donald Trump, and spoke of becoming a target at the Golden Globes in January.

At a fundraising gala for the Human Rights Campaign, a national LGBT group, Streep referred to Trump’s tweet after her Globes speech, in which he called the celebrated actress “overrated.”

“Yes, I am the most overrated, over-decorated and currently, I am the most over-berated actress … of my generation,” Streep said.

Streep said she wished she could stay at home and “and load the dishwasher” rather than take a podium to speak out adding that “the weight of all these honors” she’s received in her career compelled her to speak out.

