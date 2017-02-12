Liz and Bernie will duke it out for the 2020 nomination.

Via WaPo:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was right to invoke Rule 19 against Sen Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for her personal harangue against her “friend and colleague” Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.). Dignity is flowing out of Washington and Warren is doing more than her part as she desperately tries to prove she isn’t just another tiresome Hillary Clinton. What a pretentious, grandstanding phony.

Warren is likely running for president in 2020, and she is trying to rally the embittered left and Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vt.) crowd to her side. And her stunt disparaging now-Attorney General Sessions on the Senate floor, plus her tweet threatening that “If Jeff Sessions makes even the tiniest attempt to bring his racism, sexism & bigotry into @TheJusticeDept, he’ll hear from all of us” is a little much, even allowing for a shallow, pandering candidate’s sad attempts to crowd into the news cycle. Is Warren really the guardian of all that is fair and just and the defender of the oppressed? Since when?[…]

It’s a sad day when a U.S. senator is hailed by the left for violating the rules and acting without a shred of decorum. But today this is what the Democrats consider a “victory”: A personal, hypocritical attack on someone they have been warm with and greeted in the hallways as a peer for the past 20 years. And, Sessions’s able and extraordinary replacement, Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange, should pay particular attention to the senator from Massachusetts and greet her sure-to-come friendly overtures and cozy shoulder rubbing for what they really are — political cowardice and relentless ambition that is a mile wide and an inch deep.

