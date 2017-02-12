Bernie hasn’t been spending enough time at this lake house.

Via Politico:

Sen. Bernie Sanders bristled at the idea that liberal protests against Donald Trump all over the country are analogous to the protests and demonstrations that marked the beginning of the tea party movement.

“It’s not a tea party because the tea party was essentially funded by the billionaire Koch Brothers family,” Sanders said during an interview with NBC News’s Chuck Todd on Sunday on “Meet The Press.” “This is a spontaneous and grassroots uprising of the American people.”

Sanders went on to say that there would be protests all over the country meant to pressure Republicans to answer questions on repealing and replacing Obamacare.

“On February 25th, two weeks from yesterday, there is in fact going to be rallies all over this country and I think you’re going to see people in conservative areas, in progressive areas, asking the Republicans: ‘What are you going to do when you throw 23 million people off of health insurance?'” Sanders said, adding: “‘How many of them are going to die? what’s your plan when you raise prescription drug costs on average $2,000 for senior citizens? Are you really going to really repeal the protection against preexisting conditions so that people who have cancer or heart disease will no longer be able to have heart insurance? You going to throw kids off of their parents’ health insurance programs?’

