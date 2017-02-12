Via Yahoo News:

North Korea on Sunday staged its first ballistic missile test since Donald Trump took office, a move denounced by Japan’s leader who won “100 percent” backing from the new US President.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose country would be in range of a hostile North, called the launch “absolutely intolerable”. South Korea said Pyongyang was testing Trump.

The missile was launched around 7:55 am (2255 GMT Saturday) from Banghyon air base in the western province of North Pyongan, and flew east towards the Sea of Japan (East Sea), the South’s defence ministry said.

It flew about 500 kilometres (310 miles) before falling into the sea, a ministry spokesman said, adding the exact type of missile had yet to be identified.

“Today’s missile launch… is aimed at drawing global attention to the North by boasting its nuclear and missile capabilities”, the ministry said in a statement.

“It is also believed that it was an armed provocation to test the response from the new US administration under President Trump,” it added.

